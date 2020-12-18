Coronavirus pandemic: Romania receives 40 ventilators from Germany

Germany has donated 40 ventilators to Romania, which will be used in the treatment of patients with moderate or severe forms of COVID-19.

The medical equipment was brought to Bucharest on Thursday, December 17, with a military aircraft. Romanian soldiers who were wounded in Afghanistan in October and treated at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center were also repatriated with the same aircraft, local Agerpres reported.

The 40 ventilators that Romania has received from Germany have a total net value of over EUR 286,000, the Romanian Ministry of Health said.

"We are battling a new pandemic wave across Europe. Once again, special solidarity is needed between the partners - the backbone of our common European Union. Therefore, I am very pleased that we can give Romania a helping hand in the fight against the new coronavirus through this delivery of 40 ventilators. Germany and Romania, through the two governments and embassies, have collaborated excellently for this rapid delivery. The message is clear and precise: this pandemic affects us all and will only be defeated when it is defeated by all. That's why we have to help each other, wherever we can," said the German ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt.

In his turn, Romania's health minister Nelu Tataru said: "I appreciate the gesture of solidarity of our German partners. This year has shown us that solidarity is essential in the fight against the new coronavirus. Europe is once again facing a rapid increase in the number of cases, which is putting strong pressure on health systems and medical staff. However, this has not prevented the Member States from helping each other and pooling their resources."

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)