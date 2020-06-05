Coronavirus pandemic: Romania sends medical equipment to Moldova

Romania sent 20 trucks with medical equipment to the neighboring Republic of Moldova, to support the country’s fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The military trucks left from Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Wednesday morning, May 6, local Mediafax reported. Prime minister Ludovic Orban was present in the square when the humanitarian convoy left for Moldova, alongside other state officials.

“The Romanian Government is making a humanitarian gesture, a gesture of solidarity for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, for the health system of the Republic of Moldova […] We have decided to allocate RON 16.5 million from the Government Reserve Fund to provide this important aid with equipment, materials, and medicines absolutely necessary for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic,” Orban said, according to News.ro.

The 20 military trucks are transporting 500,000 FFP2 protective masks, 25,000 coveralls, 5,000 face masks, 5,000 protective glasses, 200,000 gloves, 2,800 medicine boxes, ten isolation stretchers, and around 80,000 liters of sanitary alcohol, the Romanian Ministry of Health announced.

The humanitarian convoy is to arrive in Moldova on Thursday.

At the end of April, Romania also sent a team of 42 doctors and nurses to Moldova.

