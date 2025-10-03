For 2026, Generatik forecasts up to €3 million in indoor advertising revenues per premium mall location in Romania

News from Companies

Generatik, Romania’s first digital platform that automates the planning and execution of indoor advertising campaigns, officially launched this summer by Brand Management, aims to consolidate the mall advertising market and highlight the untapped potential of this channel, at a key moment when brands and agencies are finalizing their media budgets for 2026. Backed by over 20 years of experience in indoor advertising, the team’s ambition is to integrate the country’s top three malls into its ecosystem. Adjusted for the indoor segment, Generatik projects accelerated growth and forecasts that, even in its debut year, it will transact up to 7% of the total indoor advertising budgets allocated to malls in Romania.

The international offline advertising market is experiencing a period of rapid expansion. In Europe, the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) segment was valued at approximately €3.1 billion in 2024[1] and is expected to exceed €7.5 billion by 2033, with an annual growth rate of more than 10%. Globally, experiential marketing, which includes brand activations, special productions, installations, and immersive campaigns, is estimated at €71 billion in 2024 and will reach nearly €135 billion by 2033.[2] These figures confirm that the dominant direction in communication is no longer simple exposure, but the creation of memorable experiences, seamlessly integrated both offline and online.

Romanian advertising is aligning with these trends, undergoing a transformative period that focuses on consumer impact and relevance. In a fragmented media market, Generatik positions itself as an invisible infrastructure that connects brands and agencies with over 2,500,000 unique urban consumers in a more efficient ecosystem.

Locally, according to Initiative Media’s Media Fact Book 2025, Romania’s OOH market reached €47 million in 2024, growing 12% above estimates due to high retail demand and the expansion of DOOH. [3] Projections indicate a further 5% increase in 2025, up to €49 million. For the indoor segment, Generatik adjusts this outlook to a 7% growth rate, reflecting brands’ increasing interest in shopping mall spaces.

“In an industry where campaigns are often launched like a complicated puzzle, Generatik simplifies the process and turns it into a straight line. The future of advertising is no longer just about informative posters; it’s about impact, sensations, and memorable experiences. Romanian consumers spend, on average, more than three hours during each mall visit, which translates into direct opportunities for brands to be present where final purchase decisions are made. Studies show that two-thirds of customers prefer to see or test a product in person before buying it online, which confirms the need for stronger integration between offline and digital marketing campaigns. Presenting offers and promotions, enhanced by interactive activations, can transform the shopping journey into a seamless experience,” says Răzvan Marincoi, Product Manager at Generatik.

According to a study conducted by Brand Management and Reveal Marketing Research, mall visits remain a steady preference among Romanians, with a slight decline in frequency from 2024 to 2025. Currently, 52% of respondents visit the mall at least once a week, while the average visit duration has increased from 142 minutes in 2024 to 208 minutes in 2025. The average spend per visit reached 370 lei, almost 15% higher than last year.

Moreover, more than 70% of mall visitors recall advertising messages, regardless of category. Recall levels are higher among mature segments (ages 36–45 and 46+), as well as among weekly visitors, where the percentage exceeds 70%. Generation Z remains a key opportunity for capturing attention, with success hinging on immersive brand experiences delivered through multisensory executions that convey messages in unconventional ways.

Consumer behavior reflects essential shifts. At the same time, food & beverages showed a slight decline, explained by the rise of home delivery. However, segments such as clothing and footwear (+2%) and books and stationery (+6%) registered growth. These data highlight that indoor advertising is a crucial channel for high-potential categories such as fashion, beauty, FMCG, and entertainment.

“Mall advertising is no longer just a secondary communication channel but a strategic tactic and point of differentiation in the media mix. Today, demand primarily comes from brands, but agencies now have the opportunity to incorporate these solutions into their proposed campaigns proactively. We are ready to support the implementation of complex mall advertising projects and forecast transactions up to 7% of the indoor budgets dedicated to malls in Romania, even from our first year. Moreover, we are in advanced discussions to list more than 1,000 advertising spaces from the top three national mall performers in the Generatik ecosystem by the end of this year,” adds Răzvan Marincoi.

Generatik offers more than just a technological tool; it introduces a new infrastructure for the industry. The platform reduces campaign planning and launch time from 20 days to just 20 minutes, providing real-time visibility and complete control over every step. In a fragmented market, Generatik becomes the invisible infrastructure that connects all points of the mall advertising ecosystem, bringing clarity and efficiency.

For retailers and shopping center developers, this transformation has a direct impact on revenues: every empty wall or unused space in a mall can become a source of profit. Beyond campaigns, Generatik contributes to building a community where creativity, innovation, and consumer experience set the benchmarks for the industry’s next stage of development and its alignment with international perspectives.

