Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 08:32
Business

Gecad Ventures founder: Romania's IT industry should move from outsourcing to production

10 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The next step that the Romanian IT industry should take is to move from the "forward processing" stage of outsourcing, around which it was built, to that of a product-centric industry, stated Radu Georgescu, founder of Gecad ventures.

This transition already begun a few years ago, and a friendly, multi-level regulatory framework would be needed to stimulate it, especially in the area of ​​attracting investment, not just providing low tax rates, he argued, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The IT industry in Romania has grown over the last two decades, from 0.5% of GDP to almost 7% (IT& Communications), generating well-paid jobs - the average salary in the sector is about three times higher than the average salary on the economy - including due to the fiscal allowances it has enjoyed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gecad)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 08:32
Business

Gecad Ventures founder: Romania's IT industry should move from outsourcing to production

10 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The next step that the Romanian IT industry should take is to move from the "forward processing" stage of outsourcing, around which it was built, to that of a product-centric industry, stated Radu Georgescu, founder of Gecad ventures.

This transition already begun a few years ago, and a friendly, multi-level regulatory framework would be needed to stimulate it, especially in the area of ​​attracting investment, not just providing low tax rates, he argued, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The IT industry in Romania has grown over the last two decades, from 0.5% of GDP to almost 7% (IT& Communications), generating well-paid jobs - the average salary in the sector is about three times higher than the average salary on the economy - including due to the fiscal allowances it has enjoyed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gecad)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks