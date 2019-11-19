Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/19/2019 - 08:27
Business
Wealth in Bucharest region close to that in Berlin or Lisbon
19 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov region is close to that of Berlin and higher than in Lisbon, but, nevertheless, the discrepancies between Bucharest metropolitan area and the rural areas in the country have widened and should not be neglected, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu said in a conference on Monday, November 18.

The BNR governor used this example when speaking about the euro adoption process, pointing out that the average GDP per capita, used as a benchmark for evaluating a country’s readiness to join the euro, can be misleading, Agerpres reported.

“You probably know, if not, I confirm that, in terms of GDP per capita, the Bucharest and Ilfov area is close to Berlin, for example, and also to Lisbon. But there are only 40 kilometers from Bucharest to Las Fierbinţi, so to speak, and 100 km further, in Bărăgan, there are areas of severe poverty,” Isarescu commented.

The BNR official believes that the discrepancies between Romania’s regions have been deepening because of the lack of infrastructure in the eastern part of the country that keeps investors away.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/19/2019 - 08:27
Business
Wealth in Bucharest region close to that in Berlin or Lisbon
19 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov region is close to that of Berlin and higher than in Lisbon, but, nevertheless, the discrepancies between Bucharest metropolitan area and the rural areas in the country have widened and should not be neglected, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu said in a conference on Monday, November 18.

The BNR governor used this example when speaking about the euro adoption process, pointing out that the average GDP per capita, used as a benchmark for evaluating a country’s readiness to join the euro, can be misleading, Agerpres reported.

“You probably know, if not, I confirm that, in terms of GDP per capita, the Bucharest and Ilfov area is close to Berlin, for example, and also to Lisbon. But there are only 40 kilometers from Bucharest to Las Fierbinţi, so to speak, and 100 km further, in Bărăgan, there are areas of severe poverty,” Isarescu commented.

The BNR official believes that the discrepancies between Romania’s regions have been deepening because of the lack of infrastructure in the eastern part of the country that keeps investors away.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 November 2019
Justice
Romanian prosecutors investigate former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers
14 November 2019
Politics
EP committees endorse Romanian MEP for transport commissioner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40