Gazprom hints at rising natural gas prices this winter

Natural gas prices in Europe, already at a high level, could rise even more due to low gas storage capacities, the head of the Russian Gazprom group, Alexei Miller, warned on Friday, Wall-street.ro reported.

Miller said demand for natural gas is rising. He described natural gas as a "clean fuel" that could support the transition to greener energy.

Europe's gas storage capacity is currently 22.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) below normal.

"It's a lot, all experts say that Europe will not be able to close the gap and increase the level of stored gas. Europe will enter the autumn-winter period with a deficit in underground storage capacity," the Gazprom chief said.

"Of course, the situation has an impact on prices, and we see that in Europe prices are breaking all possible records. It is even possible to break new records," Miller said.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)