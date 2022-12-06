Gaudeamus: Book fair opens in Bucharest tomorrow

The 29th edition of the book fair Gaudeamus Radio Romania, one of the main ones organized in the city, opens on Wednesday, December 7, at Romexpo’s Pavilion B2.

The fair, which runs until December 11, gathers more than 600 events, taking place in its six dedicated venues and at the stands of the participants. The public will be able to find a varied editorial offer from both established publishing houses and newer ones. The program of events is updated on the fair’s website.

As a first at this year’s edition, the fair will have two venues for activities for the youngest visitors, set up together with the Bucharest Opera for Children and Versus Association.

Another project of the fair is the national competition that will see high school students send video essays, while another will award students with exceptional results at various international competitions.

Gaudeamus also runs a project in partnership with Hospice Hospice Casa Speranţei. Called Pick up a Secret Story, it facilitates the raising of funds for the palliative care non-profit as fair exhibitors and the public can support the NGO by either donating or purchasing packs of books with a surprise content.

Access to the fair is free of charge.

(Photo: 21st edition of Gaudeamus by Catalina Zaharescu Tiensuu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com