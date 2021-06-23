Garanti BBVA Romania appoints new expat CEO

Garanti BBVA Romania appointed Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu as its new CEO. He replaces Ufuk Tandoğan, who completed his mandate after nine years at the bank’s helm, the financial institution said.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) approved the appointment.

With extensive experience in Corporate and Commercial Credit Risk Management and Project, Acquisition and Structured Finance, Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu has been with Garanti BBVA Turkey (TGB) for almost 20 years. His previous position has been Head of Wholesale Risk at TGB, in charge of managing the wholesale credit risk framework, the wholesale portfolio quality and performance, and assessing risk strategies.

The new Garanti BBVA Romania CEO has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Bogazici University, Turkey, and a master’s degree in industrial engineering majoring in Economic Decision Analysis from Georgia Institute of Technology, USA.

“I am honoured to take on this new mission and be part of Garanti BBVA’s next chapter in Romania. The banking system is gearing towards a new era, fueled by accelerated digital transformation and focus on sustainability,” Tiftikcioğlu said.

As CEO of Garanti BBVA Romania, Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu targets to maintain further the bank’s performance and risk indicators at high levels, ensure profitability and development of client portfolio, consolidate the market position, and focus on sustainability and responsible banking, leveraging on BBVA Group’s expertise in the field.

Active in Romania since 1998, Garanti BBVA Romania is one of the largest financial institutions in the local market, with a total asset size of over EUR 2.2 billion. It is a subsidiary of Garanti BBVA Turkey, the second-largest private bank in Turkey, with an asset size of EUR 60 billion (as of Dec. 2020) and more than 18 million customers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Garanti BBVA Romania)