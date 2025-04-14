Galați County Council to build new 50-bed palliative care facility

Galați County Council has approved plans to build a new Integrated Palliative Care Center aimed at easing the suffering of patients with advanced and incurable diseases such as late-stage cancer. The new facility will feature 50 beds across four floors and include modern facilities such as treatment rooms, psychological counseling offices, physiotherapy spaces, and social areas.

Currently, the oncology department at the county emergency hospital only offers ten palliative care beds, which is below the rising demand, according to Galați County Council president Costel Fotea.

“It is, above all, a heartfelt project, because more and more people are suffering from increasingly severe forms of cancer. This center is meant to complement the medical services provided by the ‘St. Andrew’ County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Galați,” Fotea said.

The total investment is estimated at nearly RON 28 million, with RON 12.5 million coming from European funds through the National Health Program. The remaining RON 15.5 million will be covered by the county’s own budget.

Public tender for the construction is to be launched this week, with work expected to begin before the end of the year.

(Photo source: Facebook/Costel Fotea)