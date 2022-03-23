Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Events

Luke Jerram’s Gaia installation goes on display in Cluj-Napoca to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

23 March 2022
Gaia, a spectacular replica of planet Earth made by UK artist Luke Jerram, will go on display at the Botanical Garden in Cluj-Napoca this weekend as part of yet another event aimed at raising funds for the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

Gaia will be exhibited in the Botanical Garden on March 26-27. The money donated by visitors will be directed to the O Masă Caldă Association and used for the refugee transit centre set up at the city’s train station. A minimum donation of RON 10 is recommended. 

Donations can only be made in the area specially marked and arranged for the Gaia exhibition. To access the Botanical Garden, visitors also have to purchase an entry ticket.

Further details about the event are available here.  

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia by Luke Jerram is a spectacular replica of the planet Earth created from detailed NASA imagery. The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth, with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18 km of the Earth’s surface.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

