French G.A.C. Group acquires Romanian CRIUS Consulting

G.A.C. Group, an international consultancy company headquartered in France, has acquired CRIUS Consulting, a Romanian consultancy firm focused on EU funds and state aid.

The CRIUS Consulting management team will continue to play an active role in the company’s development and will join G.A.C.’s executive team in Romania, led by Florin Luca, G.A.C. said, as reported by Profit.ro.

In Romania, G.A.C. Group operates through G.A.C. Innovation East Europe, with expertise in the management and design of the entire innovation and R&D value chain and the financing of innovation and R&D projects (tax deductions and tax credits, European funds, state aid, and more).

CRIUS Consulting has nearly 20 years of experience in the development, financing, and implementation of investment projects for companies and organizations across multiple economic sectors.

“The acquisition of CRIUS Consulting reflects our confidence in the potential of the Romanian market, confirms our international growth strategy, and reinforces our ambition to become a major player in Eastern Europe within our market segment, with Romania serving as a regional development platform,” Christophe Boytchev, president of G.A.C. Group, said.

“With the addition of our colleagues from CRIUS Consulting, we are diversifying our activity and consolidating one of the most comprehensive advisory platforms dedicated to investment and innovation funding in Romania. This leverages strong complementarities across our service portfolio, client segments, the industries we serve, and our geographic coverage,” Florin Luca, CEO of G.A.C. Innovation Germany & East Europe, said.

simona@romania-insider.com