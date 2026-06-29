MP Lifts takes over Koppel Romania Ascensoare

MP Lifts has taken over Koppel Romania Ascensoare SRL, a business focused on elevator maintenance, repairs, and modernization. The company will be integrated into MP Lifts’s Romanian branch, MP IFMA.

This strengthens MP IFMA’s presence in the Romanian market and increases its lift maintenance portfolio in Bucharest, the company’s main operational hub in the country, with the addition of 300 elevators.

“The integration of Koppel Romania’s operations represents an important step in our strategy to strengthen our maintenance portfolio and expand the services we offer to our customers in Romania. Through this phase, we are expanding our presence in Bucharest and strengthening our operational capacity, offering customers more efficient services and high-quality technical support,” Horea Pasc, country manager at MP IFMA, said.

In addition to its Bucharest headquarters, MP IFMA has a nationwide presence through a network of nine regional offices in Oradea, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Târgu Jiu, Brașov, Roman, Iași, Brăila, and Constanța.

Established in Spain, MP Lifts specializes in the design, manufacturing, installation, modernization, and maintenance of elevators and mobility solutions for buildings. It has more than 1,200 employees and operations in over 100 countries.

simona@romania-insider.com