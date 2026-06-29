M&A

MP Lifts takes over Koppel Romania Ascensoare

29 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MP Lifts has taken over Koppel Romania Ascensoare SRL, a business focused on elevator maintenance, repairs, and modernization. The company will be integrated into MP Lifts’s Romanian branch, MP IFMA.

This strengthens MP IFMA’s presence in the Romanian market and increases its lift maintenance portfolio in Bucharest, the company’s main operational hub in the country, with the addition of 300 elevators.

“The integration of Koppel Romania’s operations represents an important step in our strategy to strengthen our maintenance portfolio and expand the services we offer to our customers in Romania. Through this phase, we are expanding our presence in Bucharest and strengthening our operational capacity, offering customers more efficient services and high-quality technical support,” Horea Pasc, country manager at MP IFMA, said.

In addition to its Bucharest headquarters, MP IFMA has a nationwide presence through a network of nine regional offices in Oradea, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Târgu Jiu, Brașov, Roman, Iași, Brăila, and Constanța.

Established in Spain, MP Lifts specializes in the design, manufacturing, installation, modernization, and maintenance of elevators and mobility solutions for buildings. It has more than 1,200 employees and operations in over 100 countries.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

MP Lifts takes over Koppel Romania Ascensoare

29 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MP Lifts has taken over Koppel Romania Ascensoare SRL, a business focused on elevator maintenance, repairs, and modernization. The company will be integrated into MP Lifts’s Romanian branch, MP IFMA.

This strengthens MP IFMA’s presence in the Romanian market and increases its lift maintenance portfolio in Bucharest, the company’s main operational hub in the country, with the addition of 300 elevators.

“The integration of Koppel Romania’s operations represents an important step in our strategy to strengthen our maintenance portfolio and expand the services we offer to our customers in Romania. Through this phase, we are expanding our presence in Bucharest and strengthening our operational capacity, offering customers more efficient services and high-quality technical support,” Horea Pasc, country manager at MP IFMA, said.

In addition to its Bucharest headquarters, MP IFMA has a nationwide presence through a network of nine regional offices in Oradea, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Târgu Jiu, Brașov, Roman, Iași, Brăila, and Constanța.

Established in Spain, MP Lifts specializes in the design, manufacturing, installation, modernization, and maintenance of elevators and mobility solutions for buildings. It has more than 1,200 employees and operations in over 100 countries.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 June 2026
Capital markets
Romanian telco giant Digi announces intention to IPO subsidiary in Spain
29 June 2026
Politics
Israeli president addresses holocaust memory and bilateral cooperation during Romania visit
29 June 2026
Business
Decathlon tops 50 million sports products manufactured in Romania over 20 years
29 June 2026
Energy
Fuel prices to increase in Romania after excise duty reduction ends
29 June 2026
Diversity
Romania opens first mountain trail accessible to people with visual impairments
29 June 2026
Sports
Romania’s swimming star David Popovici wins three medals at Rome’s Settecolli Trophy, including two golds
29 June 2026
Tech
Romania to use Germany-developed solution for its EU Digital Identity Wallet
29 June 2026
Politics
Romanian president calls on parties to return to talks to build parliamentary majority supporting a PM