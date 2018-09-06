Bucharest mayor accuses ruling party leader of spying on her

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea continued her war with her party leader Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), whom she accused of spying on her.

“I have sure information that he is spying on me, following my activity, and has the City Hall under surveillance,” Firea said on Wednesday evening at Antena 3 news station, local Mediafax reported.

She said that people who visited her at the City Hall were later called by Dragnea and asked what the meetings were about. Firea wondered if the surveillance was carried out by institutions subordinated to interior minister Carmen Dan.

The Bucharest mayor started an all-out war against PSD leader Liviu Dragnea after the party’s Executive Committee meeting on Saturday, September 1. Firea asked for the dismissal of interior minister Carmen Dan, Dragnea’s protégée, who she considers responsible for the violent incidents during the August 10 anti-governmental protest in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square. The party’s leadership, however, voted against Firea’s proposal.

The Bucharest mayor then intensified her attacks during TV interviews. She said Dragnea asked the Government to block her projects at the Bucharest City Hall and carried out fake news campaigns to discredit her as he feared she wanted to take his place at the party’s helm and run for president of Romania.

Liviu Dragnea has refrained from attacking her directly so far. In the past, Firea helped Dragnea get rid of his opponents within the party, including former PMs Victor Ponta, Sorin Grindeanu and Mihai Tudose.

Bucharest mayor continues to attack ruling party president

(photo source: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)