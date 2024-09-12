German spices manufacturer investing EUR 14 mln in expanding capacity in Romania

Fuchs Condimente Romania, part of the German group Fuchs, has already invested EUR 8.5 million in the expansion of the factory it operates in southern Romania at Curtea de Argeş and will invest another EUR 5.5 million in new equipment in the coming years in order to double factory's turnover to EUR 70 million in ten years.

The company particularly targets private labels line of business.

"We expect the growth of private labels in the future, so we will invest in this direction. (...) The share of private labels has increased dramatically in recent years in Fuchs. Three-four years ago, we were talking about 5-10%, and now the private brands of the big retailers are 30-35% of the total business. We want to go to other retailers, even from other countries," said Uwe-Jens Karl, general manager of Fuchs Condimente Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Fuchs Condimente Romania has been active in the local market since 2001 and has in its portfolio the brands Fuchs, Cosmin, Alex, Mirodenia, V6BBQ, Bio Wagner, and Ubena.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fuchs)