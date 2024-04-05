Romania to mark Day of Friendship with Germany on April 21

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated this week the law establishing April 21 as the Day of Friendship between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Under the legislative initiative quoted by News.ro, on this date, diplomatic, political, cultural, social, and artistic activities can be organized, and materials focusing on the history and promotion of Romanian-German bilateral relations can be disseminated through mass media.

Central and local public administration authorities, diplomatic missions of Romania in Germany, as well as in other states or attached to international organizations, can provide logistical support and allocate funds from their own budgets to organize and run events dedicated to this day, the same source said.

Moreover, education institutions, religious units, community centers, cultural institutions, as well as diplomatic representations of Romania, can participate in actions to promote the Friendship Day between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Last November, the Chamber of Deputies also voted to establish July 11 as the Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America.

