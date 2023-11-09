Politics

Romanian parliament votes to make July 11 the Day of Friendship with the United States

09 November 2023

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies recently voted to establish July 11 as the "Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America."

According to the legislative initiative, on this occasion, diplomatic, political, cultural, social, and artistic activities can be organized, and materials focusing on the history and promotion of Romanian-American bilateral relations can be disseminated through mass media. 

To mark this day, “the authorities of central and local public administration, as well as the diplomatic missions of Romania in the United States of America, as well as those in other states or affiliated with international organizations (diplomatic representatives of Romania at the level of the United Nations, NATO, EU), can provide logistical support and allocate funds from their budgets for the organization and smooth running of events, within the limits of approved budget allocations," states the legislative initiative, cited by News.ro.

The project also invites "educational institutions, religious institutions, community centers, cultural institutions, as well as diplomatic representations of Romania to participate in promoting the 'Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America.'

Next, the bill also has to be promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com)

