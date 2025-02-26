Freedom House: Global decline in freedom in 2024, Romania facing “increasing pressure”

The annual report of US-based democracy advocacy organization Freedom House highlights a decline in freedom globally, while authoritarianism strengthened its influence. However, parts of the globe show improvements. Romania, with a score of 82/100, is classified as free, but facing "increasing pressure."

Freedom House compiles an annual ranking based on an index that includes the level of democracy and civil liberties in each country. The latest report shows that Senegal and Bhutan strengthened their transition to democracy. The latter is the only South Asian country classified as free.

Romania, meanwhile, has a score of 82/100 in terms of civil liberties according to Freedom House, and is classified as free. The report states that the country’s “multiparty system has ensured regular power rotations through competitive elections. Civil liberties are generally respected but are under increasing pressure as entrenched political interests oppose civic and institutional efforts to combat systemic corruption."

Global Developments

This marks the 19th consecutive year in which global freedom has declined, according to Yana Gorokhovskaia, co-author of the report.

The most notable improvement in the index, which considers both countries and territories, was recorded in Indian-administered Kashmir, where elections were held for the first time since the Hindu nationalist government in New Delhi revoked the region's special status in 2019.

However, according to Freedom House, India under prime minister Narendra Modi has deteriorated further. In 2021, the organization downgraded the world's largest democracy from "free" to "partly free."

Bangladesh and Syria, where Islamist fighters overthrew Bashar al-Assad in December, have seen notable improvements in civil liberties. Jordan, which moved from "not free" to "partly free," is a bright spot in the Middle East.

On the other hand, four countries were downgraded from "partly free" to "not free": Kuwait, Niger, Tanzania, and Thailand. Tunisia, El Salvador, and Haiti also recorded significant declines.

The United States and Freedom

According to the report, a key country to watch in 2025 will be the United States. The country held free, fair, and credible elections in 2024, and its score improved because, unlike the previous two presidential contests, there were no significant efforts to interfere with, question, or overturn the result. However, the campaign was marred by threats against candidates from both major parties, as well as some election workers.

Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate and eventual winner of the election, was the target of two assassination attempts. During the campaign, Trump made a series of promises regarding domestic and foreign policy that could have a substantial impact on internal and external freedoms. He warned that he would prosecute political opponents and reduce the independence of institutions.

According to the report, Trump also expressed interest in quickly ending ongoing foreign wars, which could contribute to peace and security in affected regions of the world.

The only country with a perfect freedom score of 100 is Finland, followed closely by New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden, with 99.

