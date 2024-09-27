Franchwise Summit 2024 opens the doors to franchise entrepreneurship in Romania

News from Companies

Franchwise, the largest consulting company specializing in the field of franchises in Romania, organizes on October 15-16, 2024, at Radisson Blu Bucharest, the Franchwise Summit, a reference event for this industry.

The summit will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and leading experts from various industries in a landmark event for all those interested in exploring franchise business opportunities, whether they are just starting or looking to expand their current business.

Franchwise is dedicated to facilitating access to franchise opportunities and supporting entrepreneurship development in Romania. Through this summit, Franchwise aims to provide a learning and networking space for all interested in developing their businesses through franchising or taking the first steps in entrepreneurship.

Over 20 internationally and locally renowned speakers will take the stage at the summit, including Dragoș Petrescu (City Grill Group), Farrah Rose (The Franchising Centre), Cristian Onețiu (Unicorp Ventures), and Radu Savopol (5 to go). They will share their experience in developing businesses through franchising and collaborative entrepreneurship. The event will cover essential topics, from current franchise market trends to international expansion strategies and building successful brands.

During the two days of the event, participants will have access to interactive sessions, workshops, and panels about the future of franchises, the Romanian market, and how to find the right partnerships for their businesses.

In addition to the main conferences, participants will be able to interact directly with more than 30 brands present in the exhibition area, such as Remax, Carrefour, Bitcoin Romania, La Vie en Rose and many others, which offer opportunities to expand through franchising.

“Franchwise Summit is more than just an event; it is a platform dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs with their future business partners. Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your business, you'll find all the essential resources for entrepreneurial success here. Our objective is to build sustainable relationships together and provide participants with the necessary knowledge and connections for successful partnerships," said Raluca Voicu, Franchwise brand ambassador.

"We are happy to support Franchwise Summit, an essential event for the franchise industry in Romania. Our partnership with Franchwise reflects our commitment to supporting local business development. Only by constantly supporting the business environment and exchanging know-how can we develop a solid and united business ecosystem," said Alexandra Arsene, SME Director, Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

Another highlight of the event is the launch of the first social franchise in Romania, an initiative that brings to the fore the power of franchising in solving social problems. The summit will also include the launch of a new educational franchise from the world's top 500, which promises to revolutionize the educational sector in Romania.

Franchwise Summit 2024 aims to attract more than 350 participants and become the reference event for those who want to explore the world of franchising and turn their business ideas into reality.

The event enjoys the support of our partners, Raiffeisen Bank, Nepi Rockcastle, Lexters, and Bitcoin Romania.

For more info about the event and registration, go here.

About Franchwise

Founded in 2011, Franchwise is the largest consulting company specializing in the field of franchises in Romania, contributing to the development of the Romanian entrepreneurial environment. To date, Franchwise has helped more than 60 companies in Romania to expand through the franchise system and has developed more than 300 franchise projects in the market, with total investments of more than 25 million euros, supporting entrepreneurs to invest in the right franchise for them and develop the business.

The company is also involved in the development of international projects in Romania, such as Logiscool, TUI Travel, Ethan Allen, and Sacoor Brothers. Furthermore, to encourage entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, Franchwise has developed franchising courses for franchisors and franchisees, attended by over 100 companies to date.

