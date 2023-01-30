Politics

France expects to get more defence contracts in Romania

30 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

France hopes to secure lucrative arms deals in Romania after deploying a squadron of Leclerc tanks and an air defence system as part of NATO's eastern flank defensive positioning, French diplomatic sources told Reuters ahead of a visit to Romania of the head of the diplomacy in Paris, Catherine Colonna.

"We have had a strong strategic relationship with Romania for 15 years," diplomatic sources in Paris told Reuters before the visit. "But the reality is that (...) this partnership is even stronger" since President Emmanuel Macron decided to send the Leclerc tank squadron and deploy the Mamba air defence system, French diplomats added.

"We want to make this happen through cooperation on industrial projects that are very promising," the same source said.

In particular, France hopes to reach an agreement on the sale of four Gowind corvettes, which would improve the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, an area at the epicentre of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The contract, with an estimated value of EUR 1.2 billion, has been disputed since it was awarded to Naval Group, in 2019, due to the costs of production materials, writes Reuters.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

France expects to get more defence contracts in Romania

30 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

France hopes to secure lucrative arms deals in Romania after deploying a squadron of Leclerc tanks and an air defence system as part of NATO's eastern flank defensive positioning, French diplomatic sources told Reuters ahead of a visit to Romania of the head of the diplomacy in Paris, Catherine Colonna.

"We have had a strong strategic relationship with Romania for 15 years," diplomatic sources in Paris told Reuters before the visit. "But the reality is that (...) this partnership is even stronger" since President Emmanuel Macron decided to send the Leclerc tank squadron and deploy the Mamba air defence system, French diplomats added.

"We want to make this happen through cooperation on industrial projects that are very promising," the same source said.

In particular, France hopes to reach an agreement on the sale of four Gowind corvettes, which would improve the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, an area at the epicentre of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The contract, with an estimated value of EUR 1.2 billion, has been disputed since it was awarded to Naval Group, in 2019, due to the costs of production materials, writes Reuters.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years