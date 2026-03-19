Customer experience service provider Foundever opens new office in Bucharest

Foundever, a major provider of customer experience services, has announced the opening of a new office in Bucharest, marking a new stage in the company’s development in Romania and across Central and Eastern Europe.

Throughout 2026, the company plans to grow the local team to over 140 employees, within a current capacity of 180 workstations and additional room for expansion.

“The opening of our Bucharest office strengthens our regional delivery network and reinforces our ability to support international clients with scalable, multilingual services. Romania has consistently demonstrated strong talent capabilities and operational reliability, making it a key market in our long-term growth strategy,” said Benedita Miranda, COO EMEA.

The new office is the company’s second physical hub in Romania, alongside its Cluj-Napoca location, and complements a nationwide remote workforce.

“Romania offers a unique combination of multilingual capabilities, strong education standards, and reliable infrastructure,” said Rui da Silva, Romania Country Leader. “English proficiency is high, and languages such as German, French, Italian, and Spanish are widely available, which enables us to serve clients across Europe efficiently. With Bucharest, we are strengthening our operational footprint in a market that continues to demonstrate scalability and long-term potential,” he added.

Recruitment for the Bucharest office focuses primarily on entry-level, office-based roles supporting international clients. The company is currently hiring speakers of German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, Czech & Slovak, Nordic languages (Swedish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian), as well as English.

In addition to its expansion in Bucharest, Foundever plans to continue hiring across Romania throughout the year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)