Fossils of prehistoric mammals on display at Romania’s Dino Parc

A special exhibition of fossils of prehistoric mammals that lived in Romania seven million years ago will open at the Dino Parc Rasnov in central Romania on Friday, December 1, when the country also celebrates its National Day.

The exhibition, put together by Dino Parc and the University of Bucharest, will include a selection of well-preserved fossils, such as a skull of the cave bear, rhino and woolly mammoth molars, and a mandible of the giant Deinotherium.

Dino Parc is a recreation area and an open-air museum located near the Rasnov Fortress in central Romania. In addition to an impressive route with 50 dinosaurs in natural size, the park features playgrounds, tree houses, a 9D cinema, scientific exhibitions, and other interactive areas.

The park was opened in the summer of 2015.

