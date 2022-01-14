Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Developer Forty Management begins procedures for highest residential building in Romania

14 January 2022
Forty Management, one of the leading real estate developers of mixed and urban regeneration projects in Romania, plans to develop an exclusive residential project, Royal Suites Central District, with a market value of EUR 76 mln.

With a height of 122 meters, Central District Royal Suites will be the highest residential complex in Romania.

The new project will be located on a 3,000 sqm plot of land near Miorița Fountain in northern Bucharest and will provide 34 luxury apartments.

The exquisite location is situated between two lakes and overlooks Herăstrău Park. The neighbourhood gathers a series of cultural and artistic spots such as Villa Minovici - Museum of Folk Art, Museum of Western Art or Baneasa Royal Railway Station.

The project offers multiple facilities, such as a semi-Olympic swimming pool, a gym and a fitness area, a spa equipped with a sauna, massage and hammam, a cigar lounge, a wine tasting area, an audition room with a recording studio, spaces for personal storage and an automated valet parking system.

The ground floor will host the reception area, the art gallery, working and meeting spaces, a bar, a lounge and a library for residents.

(Photo source: the company)

Editor's picks