Foreign investors injected EUR 34 mln in companies on RO financial market

Romanian companies active in the local financial market received EUR 34 mln in capital infusions in the first five months of the year, 40% lower than in the same period of 2021.

Last year, investors injected EUR 56.9 mln from January to May into similar companies, according to the National Trade Registry cited by Agerpres.

NBG Leasing received the largest capital infusion this time, with a total worth of EUR 21.42 mln. Grawe Romania Insurance received the second largest infusion, of EUR 3.92 mln.

Patria Bank increased its share capital by EUR 3.3 mln in the same period, while insurer Euroins Romania received EUR 2.42 mln in its social capital. NN Asigurări also received EUR 2.18 mln.

Finally, Porsche Leasing Romania also increased its share capital, the amount of money the owners invested in the business, by almost EUR 800,000.

Capital infusions occur when different divisions within a firm cross-subsidize. In this way, the more successful branches support struggling ones. The same term can refer to the moments in which investors intervene to save a firm from failing due to the lack of liquid assets.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)