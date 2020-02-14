Foreign direct investment in Romania up by a mere EUR 30 mln in 2019

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania totaled EUR 5.29 billion in 2019, up from EUR 5.26 bln in 2018, according to data presented on February 13 by Romania’s National Bank (BNR).
The increase in FDI was thus only EUR 30 million, or 0.5%, in 2019.
Equity investments (including estimated net reinvested profit) totaled EUR 5.17 bln while intra-group loans recorded a net value of EUR 119 mln.
The number of companies in Romania with foreign shareholders (both majority and minority shareholders) increased by 2.5% in 2019, to 226,892, according to the latest statistics provided by the National Trade Registry Office - ONRC. The share capital held by foreign investors in these companies reached EUR 48.63 billion at the end of December 2019, up by EUR 374 million (or 0.8%) compared to December 2018.
(Photo source: Shutterstock)
