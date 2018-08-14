Foreign direct investment in Romania, up 30% in first half

Foreign direct investment in Romania totaled close to EUR 2.2 billion in the first half of 2018, up almost 30% compared to the same period of 2017, when they stood at EUR 1.7 billion, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

Equity investment, including estimated net reinvestment of earnings, amounted to EUR 2.26 billion, while intercompany lending had a negative value of EUR 64 million, the BNR data shows.

Data from the Trade Registry’s Office (ONRC) shows that some 2,858 companies with foreign capital were set up in Romania in the first half of this year, down 2.7% year-on-year. The initial capital of these companies totaled some EUR 30 million.

