Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, Romania, reached its highest-ever monthly production in October, assembling over 27,600 vehicles, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). This marks a milestone for the facility, which has seen rapid growth in production volumes.

In the first ten months of 2024, the plant produced 207,162 vehicles, surpassing the annual threshold of 200,000 units for the first time, Ziarul Financiar reported. This is a significant increase from 2023 when it assembled 190,000 units over the entire year.

At the current pace, Ford Otosan is on track to achieve a total of 250,000 vehicles in 2024.

The Craiova facility also recorded a capacity utilisation rate of 90% in the first half of the year - the highest across Ford Otosan's portfolio.

Ford Otosan President Firat Elhuseyni highlighted efforts to enhance local integration by increasing the number of suppliers near the plant. In 2020, the facility relied on 50 suppliers in Romania, a figure that has since grown to 60.

The company plans to further capitalise on Craiova's capabilities with the launch of electric versions of the Puma, Transit, and Tourneo Courier, alongside assembling batteries for these models.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)