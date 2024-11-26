Transport

Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024

26 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, Romania, reached its highest-ever monthly production in October, assembling over 27,600 vehicles, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). This marks a milestone for the facility, which has seen rapid growth in production volumes.

In the first ten months of 2024, the plant produced 207,162 vehicles, surpassing the annual threshold of 200,000 units for the first time, Ziarul Financiar reported. This is a significant increase from 2023 when it assembled 190,000 units over the entire year. 

At the current pace, Ford Otosan is on track to achieve a total of 250,000 vehicles in 2024.

The Craiova facility also recorded a capacity utilisation rate of 90% in the first half of the year - the highest across Ford Otosan's portfolio.

Ford Otosan President Firat Elhuseyni highlighted efforts to enhance local integration by increasing the number of suppliers near the plant. In 2020, the facility relied on 50 suppliers in Romania, a figure that has since grown to 60.

The company plans to further capitalise on Craiova's capabilities with the launch of electric versions of the Puma, Transit, and Tourneo Courier, alongside assembling batteries for these models.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

Normal
Transport

Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024

26 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, Romania, reached its highest-ever monthly production in October, assembling over 27,600 vehicles, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). This marks a milestone for the facility, which has seen rapid growth in production volumes.

In the first ten months of 2024, the plant produced 207,162 vehicles, surpassing the annual threshold of 200,000 units for the first time, Ziarul Financiar reported. This is a significant increase from 2023 when it assembled 190,000 units over the entire year. 

At the current pace, Ford Otosan is on track to achieve a total of 250,000 vehicles in 2024.

The Craiova facility also recorded a capacity utilisation rate of 90% in the first half of the year - the highest across Ford Otosan's portfolio.

Ford Otosan President Firat Elhuseyni highlighted efforts to enhance local integration by increasing the number of suppliers near the plant. In 2020, the facility relied on 50 suppliers in Romania, a figure that has since grown to 60.

The company plans to further capitalise on Craiova's capabilities with the launch of electric versions of the Puma, Transit, and Tourneo Courier, alongside assembling batteries for these models.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 November 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024
26 November 2024
Politics
Romanian Liberals change leadership after presidential election upset
25 November 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu resigns as leader of Romania’s Social Democrats after presidential defeat, Liberal leadership also under pressure
25 November 2024
Politics
Referendum initiated by Bucharest mayor passes with ease
25 November 2024
Business
Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei climbs to 38th in global ranking of most expensive commercial streets
25 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state bank CEC raises EUR 300 mln with new FX bond
25 November 2024
Politics
Who is Călin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?
25 November 2024
Politics
UPDATE - Romania presidential elections 2024: Huge shock in the first round as nationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu wins first round. PM Marcel Ciolacu narrowly surpassed by reformist leader Elena Lasconi