Ford launches off-road version of its EcoSport SUV made in Romania

Car producer Ford Europe plans to expand the range of its EcoSport SUV produced in Craiova, Romania, with a new ‘Active’ version that relies on an off-roader image, Ziarul Financiar reported.

EcoSport will thus become the first Ford SUV with an Active version.

This equipment is also available on the Fiesta, Focus, and Focus Wagon models.

The move comes a year after Ford also started making the Puma SUV in Craiova.

In the last year, Puma has benefited from the launch of several versions, including Vignale, ST, and those with a diesel engine and automatic transmission.

Currently, Puma accounts for about 80% of the 1,000 cars produced daily at the Ford plant in Craiova, and the remaining 20% are EcoSport.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

