Football fans encouraged to recycle ahead of Romania-Cyprus match

Football fans attending the Romania–Cyprus match on June 10 in Bucharest are being encouraged to bring their old electronic devices to the stadium as part of a new environmental campaign promoting recycling and responsible behavior.

Supporters are invited to recycle items such as phones, chargers, headphones, and other small electrical waste at designated points near stadium entrances.

In return, each participant will receive a ticket to the UEFA EURO U19 final tournament and be entered into a raffle with prizes, including a tablet, two smartphones, three sets of headphones, and three Romania national team jerseys. Winners will be announced during halftime on the stadium's main screen.

Organized by the Environ Association and the Romanian Football Federation, in partnership with the National Arena, the initiative is part of the campaign titled "The Nature of Common Sense, at Grassroots Level."

The Environ Association, founded in 2007, manages waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) collection and recycling in Romania and operates more than 4,000 collection points across the country. Over the past 18 years, the organization has collected more than 250,000 tons of electronic waste.

(Photo source: Facebook/Environ)