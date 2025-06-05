Environment

Football fans encouraged to recycle ahead of Romania-Cyprus match

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Football fans attending the Romania–Cyprus match on June 10 in Bucharest are being encouraged to bring their old electronic devices to the stadium as part of a new environmental campaign promoting recycling and responsible behavior.

Supporters are invited to recycle items such as phones, chargers, headphones, and other small electrical waste at designated points near stadium entrances. 

In return, each participant will receive a ticket to the UEFA EURO U19 final tournament and be entered into a raffle with prizes, including a tablet, two smartphones, three sets of headphones, and three Romania national team jerseys. Winners will be announced during halftime on the stadium's main screen.

Organized by the Environ Association and the Romanian Football Federation, in partnership with the National Arena, the initiative is part of the campaign titled "The Nature of Common Sense, at Grassroots Level." 

The Environ Association, founded in 2007, manages waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) collection and recycling in Romania and operates more than 4,000 collection points across the country. Over the past 18 years, the organization has collected more than 250,000 tons of electronic waste.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Environ)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Environment

Football fans encouraged to recycle ahead of Romania-Cyprus match

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Football fans attending the Romania–Cyprus match on June 10 in Bucharest are being encouraged to bring their old electronic devices to the stadium as part of a new environmental campaign promoting recycling and responsible behavior.

Supporters are invited to recycle items such as phones, chargers, headphones, and other small electrical waste at designated points near stadium entrances. 

In return, each participant will receive a ticket to the UEFA EURO U19 final tournament and be entered into a raffle with prizes, including a tablet, two smartphones, three sets of headphones, and three Romania national team jerseys. Winners will be announced during halftime on the stadium's main screen.

Organized by the Environ Association and the Romanian Football Federation, in partnership with the National Arena, the initiative is part of the campaign titled "The Nature of Common Sense, at Grassroots Level." 

The Environ Association, founded in 2007, manages waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) collection and recycling in Romania and operates more than 4,000 collection points across the country. Over the past 18 years, the organization has collected more than 250,000 tons of electronic waste.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Environ)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan