Bucharest mayor unveils plans for largest food bank in Romania

By the end of this year, Bucharest will have the largest food bank established by a public authority in Romania, according to the recently re-elected mayor, Nicușor Dan.

Bucharest City Hall, through the Directorate of Social Assistance, is currently constructing a social services complex in the Lira-Sebastian area. The location will have multiple functions: a Food Bank, a social canteen, a vocational training center in the field of services for vulnerable people, an information and counseling center for women, and day centers for children and adults with disabilities.

The complex consists of 4 buildings: one is completed, two are nearing completion, and the fourth is 60% finished.

Within the food bank, “colleagues from Social Assistance will collect, store, and distribute donated food from producers in the food industry and retailers. These are foods that can no longer be sold but are still suitable for consumption. In this way, we stop food waste, help those in financial risk situations, and join the ranks of European cities where this concept has been successfully operating for many years," Nicușor Dan said in a post on his Facebook page.

The new buildings are also set to be environmentally friendly, with low consumption and “green roofs.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)