Society

Bucharest mayor unveils plans for largest food bank in Romania

12 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

By the end of this year, Bucharest will have the largest food bank established by a public authority in Romania, according to the recently re-elected mayor, Nicușor Dan. 

Bucharest City Hall, through the Directorate of Social Assistance, is currently constructing a social services complex in the Lira-Sebastian area. The location will have multiple functions: a Food Bank, a social canteen, a vocational training center in the field of services for vulnerable people, an information and counseling center for women, and day centers for children and adults with disabilities. 

The complex consists of 4 buildings: one is completed, two are nearing completion, and the fourth is 60% finished. 

Within the food bank, “colleagues from Social Assistance will collect, store, and distribute donated food from producers in the food industry and retailers. These are foods that can no longer be sold but are still suitable for consumption. In this way, we stop food waste, help those in financial risk situations, and join the ranks of European cities where this concept has been successfully operating for many years," Nicușor Dan said in a post on his Facebook page.

The new buildings are also set to be environmentally friendly, with low consumption and “green roofs.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

Normal
Society

Bucharest mayor unveils plans for largest food bank in Romania

12 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

By the end of this year, Bucharest will have the largest food bank established by a public authority in Romania, according to the recently re-elected mayor, Nicușor Dan. 

Bucharest City Hall, through the Directorate of Social Assistance, is currently constructing a social services complex in the Lira-Sebastian area. The location will have multiple functions: a Food Bank, a social canteen, a vocational training center in the field of services for vulnerable people, an information and counseling center for women, and day centers for children and adults with disabilities. 

The complex consists of 4 buildings: one is completed, two are nearing completion, and the fourth is 60% finished. 

Within the food bank, “colleagues from Social Assistance will collect, store, and distribute donated food from producers in the food industry and retailers. These are foods that can no longer be sold but are still suitable for consumption. In this way, we stop food waste, help those in financial risk situations, and join the ranks of European cities where this concept has been successfully operating for many years," Nicușor Dan said in a post on his Facebook page.

The new buildings are also set to be environmentally friendly, with low consumption and “green roofs.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 June 2024
Entertainment
Romanian illustrator develops original poster for new Star Wars show The Acolyte
12 June 2024
Politics
Local elections: Fraud allegations in two Bucharest districts, USR mayors ask for vote recount
12 June 2024
Macro
Romania’s inflation eases further to 5.1% in May
12 June 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
JT Grup Oil moves ahead with Bucharest listing after EUR 4 mln IPO
12 June 2024
M&A
Polish Szallas Group takes over Romanian online tour operator LitoralulRomanesc
11 June 2024
CSR
Love Button travels with Coldplay to Romania to volunteer at local non-profit Asociația Magic
11 June 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Consumer Protection Agency fines companies at Otopeni Airport for irregularities
11 June 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom invests EUR 750 mln at Romanian refinery to become region’s first major producer of sustainable fuels