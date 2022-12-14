Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Fondul Proprietatea to cash its 2.85% stake in OMV Petrom under accelerated procedure

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton International Services, in its capacity of sole director of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), announced in a note to investors the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of FP’s entire holding, representing 1,777,067,726 ordinary shares held in OMV Petrom.

The stake accounts for 2.85% of OMV Petrom, worth RON 825 mln (EUR 165 mln).

Erste Group Bank AG and SSIF Swiss Capital S.A. will act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Banca Comercială Română and Auerbach Grayson and Company will act as Joint Bookrunners for the transaction.

Subject to the placement of all Petrom shares in the accelerated bookbuild offering, the Fund will no longer hold shares in Petrom following the settlement of the transaction.

The transaction results will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the bookbuild process. The timing for the closing of the bookbuild process, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Fund and the Bookrunners.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Fondul Proprietatea to cash its 2.85% stake in OMV Petrom under accelerated procedure

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton International Services, in its capacity of sole director of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), announced in a note to investors the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of FP’s entire holding, representing 1,777,067,726 ordinary shares held in OMV Petrom.

The stake accounts for 2.85% of OMV Petrom, worth RON 825 mln (EUR 165 mln).

Erste Group Bank AG and SSIF Swiss Capital S.A. will act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Banca Comercială Română and Auerbach Grayson and Company will act as Joint Bookrunners for the transaction.

Subject to the placement of all Petrom shares in the accelerated bookbuild offering, the Fund will no longer hold shares in Petrom following the settlement of the transaction.

The transaction results will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the bookbuild process. The timing for the closing of the bookbuild process, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Fund and the Bookrunners.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania