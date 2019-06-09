Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 09:23
Business
Fondul Proprietatea: Romania's Nuclearelectrica should not invest in more nuclear units
06 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The planned investments in two more reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear plant are not financially justified and are politically sensitive, as the sanctions now applied by the US to the Chinese company Romania selected as partner for this project would cause political conflict, argued Johan Meyer, portfolio manager of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, local Mediafax reported. The fund owns 7% in Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the Romanian nuclear plant Cernavoda.

“Investments in reactors 3 and 4 make no financial sense under any circumstances. The fact that the Chinese partner is under US sanctions would make this subject very politically sensitive for Nuclearelectrica,” said Johan Meyer.

In May, Nuclearelectrica signed with China General Nuclear Power Corporation and CGN Central and Eastern Europe Investment a preliminary agreement for continuing the project of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda.

Meyer also criticised the plans of state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica to diversify and integrate vertically by taking over the assets put up for sale in the country by Enel and CEZ because “they simply cannot generate the same kind of profit that can be generated by Hidroelectrica.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 09:23
Business
Fondul Proprietatea: Romania's Nuclearelectrica should not invest in more nuclear units
06 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The planned investments in two more reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear plant are not financially justified and are politically sensitive, as the sanctions now applied by the US to the Chinese company Romania selected as partner for this project would cause political conflict, argued Johan Meyer, portfolio manager of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, local Mediafax reported. The fund owns 7% in Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the Romanian nuclear plant Cernavoda.

“Investments in reactors 3 and 4 make no financial sense under any circumstances. The fact that the Chinese partner is under US sanctions would make this subject very politically sensitive for Nuclearelectrica,” said Johan Meyer.

In May, Nuclearelectrica signed with China General Nuclear Power Corporation and CGN Central and Eastern Europe Investment a preliminary agreement for continuing the project of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda.

Meyer also criticised the plans of state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica to diversify and integrate vertically by taking over the assets put up for sale in the country by Enel and CEZ because “they simply cannot generate the same kind of profit that can be generated by Hidroelectrica.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 September 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader banned from entering the US for corruption
04 September 2019
Business
Danish entrepreneurs launch their agriculture commodities trading platform in Romania
04 September 2019
Letters
Guest post: Another Perspective of Romania
03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40