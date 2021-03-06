Internet traffic in Romania's fixed networks rises by 50% in 2020

The fixed internet traffic volume increased by a record rate of 51% in 2020, while mobile internet traffic volume increased by 30%, at a slower pace compared to previous years, the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) announced.

Three-quarters of the new fixed internet connections in 2020 were installed in rural areas, reflecting the continued reduction of Romania's connectivity gap.

The number of fixed internet lines increased by 8% YoY to 5.7 mln at the end of 2020, of which 4.5 mln (almost 80%) were very high-speed connections (over 100 Mbps).

(Photo: Makym Klimov/ Dreamstime)

