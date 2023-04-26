Culture

Sibiu International Theater Festival announces program for this year’s edition

26 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will have  two additional sections, namely a Sibiu Season and a section dedicated to writer and theater critic George Banu. This year’s event, which has reached its 30th edition, is dedicated to the memory of Banu, who passed away earlier this year, the organizers said.

The festival, which runs under the theme of Wonder, takes place between June 23rd and July 2nd. The theme reflects “the importance of FITS in changing the community, the city.”

Tickets for the event go on sale today, April 26th, at 12:00, both online and at the ticket office in Sibiu. The prices of the tickets will not change compared to the previous year, despite inflation and a rise in costs, the organizers explained. Many of the open-air events are free-access or have lower prices, and several vulnerable categories can get tickets at discounted prices.

Among the performances included in this year’s program are As Far As Impossible, written and directed by Tiago Rodrigues, the artistic director of the Avignon Festival; EstévezPaños y Compañía’s La confluencia, a flamenco performance that received the National Dance Award from Spain’s Culture Ministry; Yé! (Water), a contemporary circus performance from Circus Baobab, a company from Conakry, the capital of Guinea; Symphony and Light, a performance from the Israeli Revolution Orchestra taking the public from Chopin to Radiohead in a show combining orchestral music, stage work and video projections; The Far From The Norm performers and Olivier award-winning choreographer Botis Seva bring an awarded hip-hop and dance performance; Milo Rau / NTGent’s Familie; and Diptych: The missing door and The lost room from Belgian company Peeping Tom.

The complete program is available here.

(Photo: Je Julez Photography, courtesy of FITS)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Sibiu International Theater Festival announces program for this year’s edition

26 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will have  two additional sections, namely a Sibiu Season and a section dedicated to writer and theater critic George Banu. This year’s event, which has reached its 30th edition, is dedicated to the memory of Banu, who passed away earlier this year, the organizers said.

The festival, which runs under the theme of Wonder, takes place between June 23rd and July 2nd. The theme reflects “the importance of FITS in changing the community, the city.”

Tickets for the event go on sale today, April 26th, at 12:00, both online and at the ticket office in Sibiu. The prices of the tickets will not change compared to the previous year, despite inflation and a rise in costs, the organizers explained. Many of the open-air events are free-access or have lower prices, and several vulnerable categories can get tickets at discounted prices.

Among the performances included in this year’s program are As Far As Impossible, written and directed by Tiago Rodrigues, the artistic director of the Avignon Festival; EstévezPaños y Compañía’s La confluencia, a flamenco performance that received the National Dance Award from Spain’s Culture Ministry; Yé! (Water), a contemporary circus performance from Circus Baobab, a company from Conakry, the capital of Guinea; Symphony and Light, a performance from the Israeli Revolution Orchestra taking the public from Chopin to Radiohead in a show combining orchestral music, stage work and video projections; The Far From The Norm performers and Olivier award-winning choreographer Botis Seva bring an awarded hip-hop and dance performance; Milo Rau / NTGent’s Familie; and Diptych: The missing door and The lost room from Belgian company Peeping Tom.

The complete program is available here.

(Photo: Je Julez Photography, courtesy of FITS)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world