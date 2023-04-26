Sibiu International Theater Festival announces program for this year’s edition

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will have two additional sections, namely a Sibiu Season and a section dedicated to writer and theater critic George Banu. This year’s event, which has reached its 30th edition, is dedicated to the memory of Banu, who passed away earlier this year, the organizers said.

The festival, which runs under the theme of Wonder, takes place between June 23rd and July 2nd. The theme reflects “the importance of FITS in changing the community, the city.”

Tickets for the event go on sale today, April 26th, at 12:00, both online and at the ticket office in Sibiu. The prices of the tickets will not change compared to the previous year, despite inflation and a rise in costs, the organizers explained. Many of the open-air events are free-access or have lower prices, and several vulnerable categories can get tickets at discounted prices.

Among the performances included in this year’s program are As Far As Impossible, written and directed by Tiago Rodrigues, the artistic director of the Avignon Festival; EstévezPaños y Compañía’s La confluencia, a flamenco performance that received the National Dance Award from Spain’s Culture Ministry; Yé! (Water), a contemporary circus performance from Circus Baobab, a company from Conakry, the capital of Guinea; Symphony and Light, a performance from the Israeli Revolution Orchestra taking the public from Chopin to Radiohead in a show combining orchestral music, stage work and video projections; The Far From The Norm performers and Olivier award-winning choreographer Botis Seva bring an awarded hip-hop and dance performance; Milo Rau / NTGent’s Familie; and Diptych: The missing door and The lost room from Belgian company Peeping Tom.

The complete program is available here.

(Photo: Je Julez Photography, courtesy of FITS)

simona@romania-insider.com