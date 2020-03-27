Romania Insider
Romanian Fiscal Council head floats idea of “solidarity tax” to support fight against Covid-19
27 March 2020
The head of the Romanian Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, proposed the creation of a temporary solidarity tax that will be levied to incomes above a certain threshold, with the aim of financing the fight against coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Why not levy such a tax for saving lives now, when at stake there is the human heritage of Romania? A solidarity tax that would be accepted by the Romanian society, [a tax to be levied] above a certain threshold or incomes. And I am not meaning only wages. Such a tax should be levied on a temporary basis to boost the resources needed for supporting the front line. We could create a solidarity fund,” Daianu explained, according to Agerpres.

(Photo source: Adrian Grycuk/Wikipedia)

1
 

