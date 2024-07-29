First Romanian pilots complete training course at European F-16 Center

The first Romanian pilots to graduate from the European F-16 Training Center in Romania were honored during a special ceremony last week. They were the very first class of graduates from the center in Fetești, which was inaugurated in November 2023.

“I want to convey my hearty congratulations to the seven Romanian Air Force pilots who have successfully completed a demanding course of instruction over the past 8 months, which included rigorous academics, simulator flights, mission planning, airborne missions and much more,” US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said at the graduation ceremony.

“Throughout this course of instruction, these pilots have learned not only to operate an advanced fighter jet, but how to employ it as a team in formations while executing modern air-to-air and air-to-surface tactics,” she added.

According to Lockheed Martin, which ensures instructors and maintenance at the European F-16 Training Center, new classes started in early July, with the next one beginning in September.

The center has expanded its training fleet to 14 Dutch F-16s, successfully conducting night training missions and executing dissimilar air-to-air training exercises with other NATO air forces, the company also said.

The center is an international hub for F-16 pilot training and facilitates increased interoperability between NATO allies.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apărării, by Bogdan Pantilimon, Statul Major al Forțelor Aeriene)