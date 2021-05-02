Romanian PM announces “first real internship program” at the Govt.

Romania’s Liberal prime minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that he wants to offer young people a real chance to work in the central administration. Thus, he will launch what he calls “the first real internship program” at the Government.

“I’ve entered politics in 2016 and, since then, I’ve realized how much need there is for a new breath in the administration,” PM Citu wrote on Facebook, News.ro reported.

He invited all students in their senior years who are interested in working in the central administration to send their letters of intent to his cabinet by February 11.

Florin Citu, 48, a former bank treasurer schooled in the US, joined the National Liberal Party (PNL) in 2016. After getting a senator seat in Romania’s Parliament, he was appointed finance minister in the Ludovic Orban cabinet, in November 2019, and then prime minister, in December 2020.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)