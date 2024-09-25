German athluxury sports fashion brand Bogner enters Romania with a first store in Bucharest

Bogner, the German fashion company specializing in athluxury sports fashion, globally active and represented in over 50 countries, has decided to enter the Romanian market with a first store in Bucharest. The new boutique is set to open on November 1, following an investment of roughly EUR 500,000.

The Bucharest store operates as a franchise by Iceland Romania, the daughter company of Iceland Bulgaria. The company has been the official representative of Bogner in Bulgaria for the last 10 years, with three mono-brand stores (two in Sofia and one in Bansko) and four multi-brand units.

The boutique in the Romanian capital covers 131 sqm within the shopping gallery The Grand Avenue, located on the ground floor of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

“The entry of Bogner in Romania, a retailer which provides athluxury sports fashion, a segment that has not been covered so far by other players in physical stores, illustrates the level of maturity reached by the luxury market. Physical stores remain crucial for these brands, given that customer experience is a very important element, while a good location is also a must-have, and JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, one of the landmark luxury retail destinations in the city, is the ideal place for such a business,” commented Dana Radoveneanu, Head of Retail Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which brokered the lease transaction.

Dimitar Tsikandelov, Business Development Manager of Iceland BG and Head of Iceland Romania, said: “We have always seen the potential of the Romanian market. Plans to open a Bogner store were there before the pandemic, however, they had to be postponed. Now that we are back to some normality, we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to finally introduce a mono-brand Bogner to Romania. The country is developing considerably in terms of disposable income, GDP, and general life quality, surpassing most of its Balkan neighbors.”

