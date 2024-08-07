Open-air film screenings return to Bucharest's Titan Park

The program Open Air Cinema (Cinema în aer liber) returns to Titan Park's Arts Island between August 13 and September 8 with 24 film screenings.

The program covers a variety of genres, ranging from drama and thriller to comedy and animation. The initiative aims to offer viewers an alternative to watching movies on TV and promote European and auteur film.

During the first week, the program includes Nikolaj Arcel's The Bastard, the story of captain Ludvig Kahlen who in 1755 tries to conquer northern; Michel Hazanavicius's Le Redoutable, which follows Jean-Luc Godard, played by Louis Garrel, as he goes from international success to Maoist radicalism, influenced by the events of 1968; Jérôme Salle's Odyssey, exploring 30 years of the life of Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau; Aki Kaurismäki's Falling Leaves, Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, and Michel Gondry's The Book of Solutions.

The program of the second week includes Kristoffer Borgli's Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage as a teacher who becomes famous after he starts appearing in other people's dreams; Steven Soderbergh's CHE Part I, on the start of the Cuban revolution under the leadership of Che Guevara; Alejandro Amenábar's The Sea Within, the story of Ramon, a paralyzed man who wants to end his life with dignity; Matteo Garrone's I'm Captain, describing describes the adventure of two young men from Dakar on their dangerous journey to Europe; François Ozon's Crime is Mine, the story of a young actress in 1930s Paris; and Ken Loach's The Old Oak, where a pub in a declining British mining community becomes the place where unexpected friendships are forged.

The third week brings a program that covers The Book of Solutions, CHE Part II, Lisa Azuelos's Dalida, about the famous singer, Maïwenn's Jeanne du Barry, Tran Anh Hung's The Taste of Things, and Michele Placido's Caravaggio's Shadow.

The fourth and final week covers screenings of Jessica Hausner's Club Zero; Kar-Wai Wong's The Grandmaster, about Ip Man, Bruce Lee's mentor; Marco Bellocchio's The Traitor, the story of Tommaso Buscetta, an informant of the Sicilian mafia who betrays his clan; and Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano's A Difficult Year.

The screenings take place from Tuesday to Sunday, between August 13 and September 8. Entry is free.

(Photo: scene from Jeanne du Barry from the organizers)

