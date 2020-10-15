Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

FDI inflows to Romania down 68% in Jan-Aug

15 October 2020
The direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to EUR 1.40 billion in January-August, a third of the level reached in the same period of last year - EUR 4.40 bln, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Out of the total, equity investments (including estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of EUR 994 mln, while the loans contracted by FDI companies from their parent-groups reached a net value of EUR 402 million (net borrowing), BNR says.

Meanwhile, the number of newly established foreign capital companies decreased in the first eight months of the year by 33.9% compared to the same period of 2019, to 2,495, according to data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 2,495 new companies received only USD 13 mln as initial share capital, 21% less than in January - August 2019.

As of the end of August, most foreign direct investors came from Italy (49,349 companies, USD  3.85 bln capital).

Still, the highest value of foreign capital belongs to Dutch-registered companies (USD 12.8 bln, in 5,484 companies), according to ONRC data.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

15 October 2020
Business
BCR: Romania’s economy operates at 68% of pre-crisis potential
