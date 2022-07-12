The owners of FAN Courier plan to develop a commercial gallery which will be integrated into the company’s logistic hub in in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Profit.ro reported.

Adrian and Neculai Mihai, along with Felix Patrascanu, have so far bought up roughly 450 acres around the Fan Courier center in Ștefăneștii de Jos, near Bucharest.

The land is destined for four buildings with a total surface of 2,700 square meters. More than a third of that will be occupied by a Mega Image store, while two other retailers and a car wash will take up the rest, according to Profit.ro.

Construction will begin this fall and will be managed by FAN Courier Active, a separate entity from FAN Courier Express, which is the delivery company.

The commercial center will be built as an addition to the two warehouses and the FAN Courier headquarters in Ștefăneștii de Jos. The largest of these, with an area of 14,000 square meters, was completed in October 2018 following an investment of EUR 25 mln. Right now, the location is the largest storage and sorting hub in Romania.

FAN Courier thrived during the pandemic. Turnover grew by 3.2% and reached RON 1,04 bln (EUR 210 mln), making 2021 the best year in the company’s entire history. However, net profit dropped 6.4% to RON 161 mln in the same period.

FAN Courier has approximately 3,400 employees and 140 branches throughout Romania and handles a quarter of a million packages each day. The company also boasts a fleet of 4,200 vehicles.

Last year, FAN Courier expanded its operations to Moldova. Further expansion plans – as well as a projected 15% growth in turnover – were paused by the war in Ukraine and the increase in fuel prices.

(Photo source: Sandra Dragojlovic/ Dreamstime)