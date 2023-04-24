Făgăraş Fest returns with new edition in July

Făgăraş Fest, a sustainable community festival in Romania, will hold its fourth edition in Porumbacu de Sus, Sibiu county, between July 7-9. This year’s lineup includes Zdob şi Zdub, Ovidiu Lipan Ţăndărică and Fanfara 10 Prăjini, and Nico de Transilvania.

In addition to concerts, the festival’s program also includes the Făgăraş Adventure competition, a film screening, tours in nature, and activities for children, according to News.ro.

The event aims to promote and support the well-being of the locals and the protection of nature. Further details are available here.

Făgăraş Fest was launched in 2019 in the southern part of the Făgăraş Mountains. It was held for three editions in the Lereşti area, in Nucşoara and in the Avrigului Valley.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fagaras Fest)