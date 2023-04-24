Events

Făgăraş Fest returns with new edition in July

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Făgăraş Fest, a sustainable community festival in Romania, will hold its fourth edition in Porumbacu de Sus, Sibiu county, between July 7-9. This year’s lineup includes Zdob şi Zdub, Ovidiu Lipan Ţăndărică and Fanfara 10 Prăjini, and Nico de Transilvania.

In addition to concerts, the festival’s program also includes the Făgăraş Adventure competition, a film screening, tours in nature, and activities for children, according to News.ro.

The event aims to promote and support the well-being of the locals and the protection of nature. Further details are available here.

Făgăraş Fest was launched in 2019 in the southern part of the Făgăraş Mountains. It was held for three editions in the Lereşti area, in Nucşoara and in the Avrigului Valley.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fagaras Fest)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

Făgăraş Fest returns with new edition in July

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Făgăraş Fest, a sustainable community festival in Romania, will hold its fourth edition in Porumbacu de Sus, Sibiu county, between July 7-9. This year’s lineup includes Zdob şi Zdub, Ovidiu Lipan Ţăndărică and Fanfara 10 Prăjini, and Nico de Transilvania.

In addition to concerts, the festival’s program also includes the Făgăraş Adventure competition, a film screening, tours in nature, and activities for children, according to News.ro.

The event aims to promote and support the well-being of the locals and the protection of nature. Further details are available here.

Făgăraş Fest was launched in 2019 in the southern part of the Făgăraş Mountains. It was held for three editions in the Lereşti area, in Nucşoara and in the Avrigului Valley.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fagaras Fest)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln