Bucharest Coffee Festival holds 2023 edition in May

The sixth edition of the Bucharest Coffee Festival, an event dedicated to industry professionals and coffee lovers alike, will take place at NORD Events Center by Globalworth between May 12-14.

The event brings together national and international producers, distributors and importers of coffee, and businesses active in the HoReCa field, such as coffee shops, artisan roasters, ToGo coffee shops, and more.

The event space will have an area dedicated to processors and roasters, where more than 40 companies from this segment of the coffee industry will exhibit and sell. Plus, it will also have an area dedicated to importers and distributors of related products, such as professional coffee machines, accessories for coffee preparation, sweeteners, sweets, and so on.

Participants can taste and purchase coffee-based products that require different preparation methods, including espresso, filter coffee, V60, or freshly roasted kettle coffee. There will also be demonstrations of preparation, mixology (combinations of coffee with alcoholic beverages in cocktails) and latte art.

Meanwhile, the new street-food area will await visitors with seafood, Angus beef burgers, slow-cooked pork and other types of meat, traditional Turkish, Lebanese, and Syrian delicacies, craft beer, and prosecco.

In addition, the three-day festival will also include three competitions for coffee professionals. They will bring together specialists from all over the country and professionals from the most important specialty coffee companies and coffee shops.

Admission to the festival is free. Visiting hours are Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 19:00 and Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00. Further details here.

(Photo source: PR)