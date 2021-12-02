Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 13:59
Culture

Fading Borders: Romania’s project for Venice Biennale goes on display in Bucharest

02 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fading Borders, the project Romania presented at the Venice Biennale, goes on display between December 10 and February 13 at the Tandem building in Bucharest.

The theme of the Biennale’s 16th edition was “How will we live together?” and Romania’s team decided to approach the relationship between the phenomenon of migration, architecture, and the city.

Starting from how migration impacts future forms of living, the team of architects from the architecture office Poster designed the curatorial project Fading Borders. This documents the reality of migration with the help of two research projects: Plecat (Away) and Shrinking Cities in Romania.

Plecat, the journalistic project of Teleleu (journalist Elena Stancu and photographer Cosmin Bumbuț), looks at Romanian emigrants and the way they live in various communities in Europe. The project documents their challenges but also the opportunities that open for them when leaving the country, as well as the new life and communities they build outside of the country.

Shrinking Cities in Romania is an ongoing project of the IdeilaGRAM team. It started from a 2009 research on the decline and contraction of Romanian cities, seen as a significant phenomenon and a driver of modernization and innovation. 

More than 4 million Romanians live outside of the country, according to OECD statistics quoted by the project’s creators. In 2020, 192,631 Romanians left the country, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), with migration being the second main cause of the shrinking of the country’s population.

“This year, the Venice Biennale had some 300,000 visitors, so we are delighted we had the opportunity to showcase the phenomenon of migration we are faced with globally but also the way it impacts our country. Fading Borders is a polyvalent project, showcasing complex phenomena such as migration, human relations and their economic impact, all through the lens of architecture. It is a multidisciplinary approach we are happy to showcase to the Romanian public,” architect Irina Meliță said.

The project Fading Borders can be seen on the ground floor of the Tandem building, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Architect Attila Kim was the commissioner of the curatorial project representing Romania at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The curators team from Poster architectural office included Ștefan Simion, Irina Meliță, Radu Tîrcă, Ștefania Hîrleață, and Cristian Bădescu.  The IdeilaGRAM team includes Ilinca Păun Constantinescu, Tudor Constantinescu, Iulia Păun, Alexandru Păun, Gabriela Belcineanu, and Laura Popa-Florea.

(Photo: Laurian Ghinițoiu/ PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 13:59
Culture

Fading Borders: Romania’s project for Venice Biennale goes on display in Bucharest

02 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fading Borders, the project Romania presented at the Venice Biennale, goes on display between December 10 and February 13 at the Tandem building in Bucharest.

The theme of the Biennale’s 16th edition was “How will we live together?” and Romania’s team decided to approach the relationship between the phenomenon of migration, architecture, and the city.

Starting from how migration impacts future forms of living, the team of architects from the architecture office Poster designed the curatorial project Fading Borders. This documents the reality of migration with the help of two research projects: Plecat (Away) and Shrinking Cities in Romania.

Plecat, the journalistic project of Teleleu (journalist Elena Stancu and photographer Cosmin Bumbuț), looks at Romanian emigrants and the way they live in various communities in Europe. The project documents their challenges but also the opportunities that open for them when leaving the country, as well as the new life and communities they build outside of the country.

Shrinking Cities in Romania is an ongoing project of the IdeilaGRAM team. It started from a 2009 research on the decline and contraction of Romanian cities, seen as a significant phenomenon and a driver of modernization and innovation. 

More than 4 million Romanians live outside of the country, according to OECD statistics quoted by the project’s creators. In 2020, 192,631 Romanians left the country, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), with migration being the second main cause of the shrinking of the country’s population.

“This year, the Venice Biennale had some 300,000 visitors, so we are delighted we had the opportunity to showcase the phenomenon of migration we are faced with globally but also the way it impacts our country. Fading Borders is a polyvalent project, showcasing complex phenomena such as migration, human relations and their economic impact, all through the lens of architecture. It is a multidisciplinary approach we are happy to showcase to the Romanian public,” architect Irina Meliță said.

The project Fading Borders can be seen on the ground floor of the Tandem building, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Architect Attila Kim was the commissioner of the curatorial project representing Romania at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The curators team from Poster architectural office included Ștefan Simion, Irina Meliță, Radu Tîrcă, Ștefania Hîrleață, and Cristian Bădescu.  The IdeilaGRAM team includes Ilinca Păun Constantinescu, Tudor Constantinescu, Iulia Păun, Alexandru Păun, Gabriela Belcineanu, and Laura Popa-Florea.

(Photo: Laurian Ghinițoiu/ PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
01 December 2021
Culture & History
Works of Romanian artists to discover or revisit this National Day
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project