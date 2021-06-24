Romania’s ruling coalition finds controversial candidate for Ombudsman seat

The two chambers of the Romanian Parliament are expected to vote in joint sitting the candidature proposed by the ruling coalition for the Ombudsman position after the expert committees issued positive opinions.

But the candidate, Fabian Gyula, hasn’t received a warm welcome from the media. His career ended in 2020 when he retired from a judge position at the age of 49, with a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) pension, News.ro reported.

This comes at a time when the Ombudsman is expected to play a key role in Government’s attempt to find a legal way to cut the so-called “special pensions”.

Former Ombudsman Renate Weber, although in her position was not able to critically influence the process, irritated the ruling coalition (and the broad public) with her actions mainly revealing the legal deadlock in this case.

Separately, the Venice Commission has requested the Romanian parliament to explain the legal mechanism that led to the dismissal of former Ombudsman Renate Weber, G4media.ro reported.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

