European social media network eYou surpasses 75,000 users six weeks after launch, opens platform to Bluesky users

European social media platform eYou announced that it surpassed 75,000 registered users six weeks after its public launch.

Nearly half of all registered users remain actively engaged on the platform each month, the company said. Its users spend an average of 45 minutes per day on the platform and return an average of 7.7 times daily.

eYou users come from across Europe and beyond, with Romania, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France representing the platform’s largest communities.

“This milestone reflects growing demand for a new generation of social media platforms built around trust, accountability, and constructive online conversations,” Grégoire Vigroux, Co-Founder of eYou (pictured right), explained.

“Reaching 75,000 users in just six weeks is an important milestone, but what excites us even more is how we got there. Our growth has been entirely organic. We have not invested in advertising, influencer campaigns, or paid acquisition. People are discovering eYou, engaging with it, and recommending it to others. That is the strongest validation we could hope for,” he added.

The company also announced its support for AT Protocol identities, allowing users from the rapidly growing social ecosystem behind Bluesky to join eYou using their existing digital identity. Bluesky, the largest application built on AT Protocol, now serves more than 44 million users worldwide.

“Users should not have to rebuild their digital identity every time they join a new platform,” Jasseem Allybokus, CEO and Co-Founder of eYou (pictured left), explained. “Supporting AT Protocol identities allows us to embrace the future of interoperability while remaining faithful to our European vision of transparency, accountability, and responsible social media. We believe the future belongs to platforms that combine openness with responsibility, giving users both freedom and trust.”

The AT Protocol integration removes friction from the onboarding process and opens eYou to one of the fastest-growing open social networking ecosystems in the world. AT Protocol (Authenticated Transfer Protocol) ecosystem is an open social networking standard created by Bluesky Social, which allows users to own their digital identity and move between compatible services, without losing their profile and connections. Anyone with a Bluesky account can join eYou using their existing account, importing key profile information such as their display name, avatar, and description.

Unlike decentralized content networks, eYou uses AT Protocol solely as an identity layer. While users can authenticate using an existing AT Protocol identity, all content created on eYou remains hosted, managed, and governed exclusively within eYou’s own infrastructure, the company explained. This approach enables eYou to combine the convenience of interoperable identities with clear accountability for user data, content moderation, and regulatory compliance. Content published on eYou remains subject to eYou’s governance standards and the European data protection framework.

eYou Social (eYou) was founded by Bucharest-based entrepreneurs Jasseem Allybokus and Grégoire Vigroux. It is meant as an European alternative to traditional social media platforms, one focused on “centered on meaningful conversations, trusted communities, transparent moderation, responsible technology and the fight against misinformation.”

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com