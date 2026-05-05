European social media platform eYou launches publicly in Bucharest, 50,000 users added in waitlist phase

European social media platform eYou made its public launch in Bucharest with 50,000 users registered during its waitlist period, which opened in March.

The platform, founded by Bucharest-based French entrepreneurs Jasseem Allybokus and Grégoire Vigroux, combines real-time fact-checking, transparent algorithms, and user-controlled feeds as it aims to “rebuild trust in online conversations.”

“It all started last year. I was on my phone, on my X account. That day, don’t ask me why, my feed was entirely about Elon Musk. Only posts about Elon Musk. I had never followed the guy. Then I realized: how come something that was supposed to be conceived to connect us ends up in the hands of one guy as a political instrument, as a business instrument? There is a problem here,” co-founder Grégoire Vigroux explained at the platform's launch event. Adding to this, on the day of the second round of the Romanian presidential elections, he received a message on Telegram from an account attributed to Pavel Durov, the messaging app’s CEO and founder, related to alleged election interference. Hence, the need for a platform “designed to restore trust online without sacrificing usability or enjoyment.”

With fake news spreading six times faster than real news, eYou is built around data protection and integrates AI-powered fact-checking technology combined with a feed architecture “designed to reduce polarization and limit algorithmic echo chambers.”

None of the top 15 social media platforms is from Europe, the founder pointed out, arguing that Europe deserves better and Europeans want better user protection. As such, the platform stores the data in Europe and allows users to remove or reset their data at any time. They can also change their interests and the type of content the algorithm is providing. It is part of the platform’s goal to empower its users, rather than the algorithm, as is captured in its name, which derives from “empower you.”

eYou also integrates a flux of news items called Pulse, based on information from Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

As the platform is fine-tuning many of its functions and options, it plans to involve its community in how it will develop. “In everything we do, we want to include our users,” Grégoire Vigroux said.

For the time being, user acquisition and retention are top goals of the platform, which is still exploring monetization options. “We are not looking to monetize short-term because we can’t run all the races,” he explained. Moreover, starting monetization now would shift the focus from and create friction for users.

Earlier this year, the startup announced it had secured EUR 300,000 in pre-launch funding from Fil Rouge Capital, a venture capital fund investing in early-stage companies from pre-seed to Series A.

“The EU should not only regulate, but also build. I keep saying we should not only complain about dependence, digital sovereignty, data leaving the European Union, trust, and other issues, while doing nothing serious to address the problem. Obviously, now the hard part starts for eYou. It’s about product, retention, growth, execution, but we will follow on in supporting them,” Matei Dumitrescu, Venture Partner Romania at Fil Rouge Capital, commented.

The eYou users so far

More than 50,000 users have signed up since March to the waitlist of the platform, which is available across iOS and Android. Early adopters will retain their “early believer” status, recognizing their role as founding members of the community, eYou said.

While early users are primarily based in Romania, just like the co-founders, the United States has emerged as the second-largest market, making up 19% of the userbase, signaling strong international demand beyond Europe, the platform said. Sweden, Germany, the UK, and France follow in terms of the number of users.

eYou survey shows concerns over social media disinformation, data safety

Nine in ten respondents to a 2025 eYou survey said they encounter fake news or disinformation on social media platforms, while 77% feel manipulated by the content they see on social media.

A total of 85% of the respondents say platforms prioritize profit maximization over user well-being, while 63% believe the quality of social media is getting worse, and 67% are concerned that existing platforms are governed by US or Chinese laws. A total of 59% don’t believe their data is safe on the platforms they use, and 27% described themselves as ‘addicted’ to social media, with 13% spending more than 4 hours per day on social media, and 47% spending 1-2 hours per day.

The survey was carried out among 370 respondents. They reported using a wide range of platforms on at least a monthly basis, with over 80% active on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and a majority also using TikTok and X.

Photo: eYou co-founders Grégoire Vigroux (left) and Jasseem Allybokus

simona@romania-insider.com