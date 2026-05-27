eYou surpasses 60,000 users three weeks after launch, posting strong retention and engagement metrics

European social platform eYou has surpassed 60,000 registered users three weeks after its public launch, posting early engagement and retention figures that compare favorably with some of the world’s largest social media platforms. At a comparable stage, Facebook and Twitter had significantly smaller user bases and slower international adoption curves. Developed in Romania for Europe, eYou aims at combating online disinformation and rebuilding trust in digital conversations.

According to internal company data, eYou currently records:

An early retention rate of 47.2%

7.7 sessions per user per day

40.1 minutes spent daily on the platform

Industry estimates currently place average daily usage at:

Facebook: approximately 30 to 37 minutes per day

Instagram: approximately 33 to 34 minutes per day

X: approximately 30 to 34 minutes per day

These figures place eYou within the engagement range of several established global social networks despite the platform remaining in beta mode.



81% of eYou current users joined organically through word-of-mouth recommendations and direct referrals, while the remaining user growth was primarily driven by media and social media coverage. Internal data also indicates that 39% of weekly active users currently create content, comment, or actively participate in discussions, a level of contribution significantly higher than the participation rates typically observed across traditional social media platforms, where the vast majority of users remain passive consumers.

“Increasingly, users are actively looking for a different type of social experience,” said Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of eYou. “Our early engagement and retention figures suggest there is room in the market for platforms designed around quality interactions rather than addictive mechanics or outrage amplification.”

The platform has already attracted users across more than 160 countries, with strongest early traction currently observed in Romania, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.



The rapid adoption reflects growing demand for alternatives to traditional social platforms amid increasing concerns around algorithmic toxicity, misinformation, privacy, polarization, and the mental health effects associated with engagement-maximization models.



eYou positions itself as a next-generation social platform focused on healthier digital interactions, constructive conversations, transparency, and meaningful engagement over outrage-driven virality.



Among its flagship features, eYou integrates AI-powered, real-time fact-checking system directly into posts, allowing users to instantly access contextual verification, credibility indicators, and supporting sources on shared content, an approach that restores trust in online debate. Moreover, eYou has been built following European standards for privacy and data protection at its core, ensuring that user data is safeguarded from the outset.



The platform also includes Pulse, a live news feed powered directly by AFP, providing users with real-time access to verified international news coverage, often before stories spread widely across traditional social networks.

“The platform remains in active beta and we plan to progressively roll out additional creator tools, moderation systems, monetization features, and community capabilities over the coming months.”, said Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of eYou.

The growth comes at a time when the global social media market remains largely dominated by a small number of U.S.-based technology companies, while policymakers, regulators and users are increasingly scrutinize issues related to privacy, recommendation algorithms, misinformation, online toxicity, and digital well-being.

“Since eYou launch, users have already generated several million interactions across the platform, including posts, comments, shares, and discussions.

We plan to expand progressively across multiple European markets over the coming months, with the ambition of reaching 6 million users by May 2027 as the platform exits beta and accelerates international growth”, continued Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of eYou.

eYou was founded by Grégoire Vigroux (CCO) and Jasseem Allybokus (CEO), two French entrepreneurs who have been based in Romania for more than a decade and who chose Bucharest as the launch hub for this European-scale social media initiative, while keeping the platform open to users worldwide.



The company has secured €300,000 in pre-seed funding from Fil Rouge Capital, ahead of its public launch in May 2026. The founders are currently preparing to launch a VC funding round and crowdfunding campaign in June 2026 to support infrastructure scaling, creator tools, AI moderation systems, product development, and European expansion.



This is a press release.