Govt. gives Romanians abroad more time to register for presidential elections

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dăncilă announced that an emergency ordinance would be adopted in the government meeting on Thursday, September 12, to extend the period in which Romanians living abroad can register to vote in the presidential elections in November, G4media.ro reported.

According to the law, the deadline for registration was September 11, but PM Dancila announced that the application will remain open.

”The Permanent Electoral Authority has submitted to the General Secretariat of the Government a draft emergency ordinance that stipulates that the term of registration of Romanian citizens as voters abroad ends on September 15, 2019. Due to the deadlock created by President Iohannis, the Romanian Government could not so far issue the emergency ordinance for establishing a new registration term for the diaspora vote,” PM Dăncilă wrote in a Facebook post.

Very few Romanians living abroad have registered to vote in the presidential elections.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

