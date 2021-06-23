Romanian oilseed crusher invests EUR 15 mln in green energy production

Expur, a Romanian sunflower oil producer in central-eastern Romania at Slobozia and owned by the French agri group Avril, will develop a power generation plant fired by seed husks, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The plant currently produces sunflower oil under the brand Untdelemn de la Bunica, as well as biodiesel, and is one of the biggest in Romania.

The company is investing EUR 15.7 mln, and the project should be completed within two years.

The unit will generate power and steam and is designed to cover 90% of the electricity used by the plant.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rachaphak Kitbumrung/Dreamstime.com)