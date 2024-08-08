EXORIGO-UPOS: The e-commerce market in Romania estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025

News from Companies

The e-commerce market in Romania is estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025, according to the data collected by Exorigo-Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector.

The e-commerce sector has reached approximately 7 billion euros at the end of 2023, the value being circa 10% higher than that recorded in 2022, 6.3 billion euros. E-commerce share of the total retail market in Romania is approximately 11%. The sector is estimated to continue to grow by around 10 percent in 2024.

E-commerce expansion is fueled by access to digitalization and the rising incomes of the young population and digital natives, but also by the evolution of technology. Technological innovations will continue to shape the future of retail, creating new opportunities for both consumers and businesses. Retailers must adapt their strategies to the new reality. Innovations such as artificial intelligence, data analysis or the development of mobile technologies will be crucial for retailers' competitiveness in the market.

"Exorigo-Upos plays a key role in the transformation of the retail sector in Romania. Our advanced technological solutions enable retailers to better adapt to the dynamically changing needs of consumers, which is essential in today's competitive environment. For example, implementing modern payment technologies in retail stores has reduced customer service time by an average of 30%, significantly increasing operational efficiency. In addition, stores using our solutions have seen a 20% increase in mobile transactions, which shows consumers' growing popularity and acceptance of modern payment methods. Our technologies improve operational management and affect customer satisfaction. Thanks to the implemented systems, stores have recorded a 15% increase in customer satisfaction. These numbers show the real impact of Exorigo-Upos technology on the functioning and development of the retail sector in Romania", stated Marek Nowakowski, General Manager Exorigo-Upos România.

Technology plays a key role in modernizing the retail market in Romania, influencing operational processes and consumer experience.

One key area where technology has a huge impact is payment systems. The estimated data shows that approximately 35% of the payments for online orders are made with the card, and for the remaining 65% the payments are made with cash on delivery, according to the most recent data. The growth of e-wallets such as PayU or MobilPay and deferred payments (BNPL) contribute to the increased convenience of shopping, which is beneficial for both consumers and retailers.

Automation is another important trend that is changing the face of the retail market. The introduction of automatic checkouts, which in 2022 accounted for around 15% of all checkouts in stores, and inventory management systems allow retailers to increase operational efficiency.

As a provider of technological solutions for retailers, Exorigo-Upos plays a key role in modernizing the retail market in Romania. The company offers innovative payment systems that help retailers adapt to changing consumer needs. Examples of technological implementations, such as modern payment terminals that support both card and mobile payments, show how Exorigo-Upos contributes to increasing the operational efficiency of stores.

Mobile shopping apps and e-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly popular, changing the traditional approach to shopping. In 2023, around 35% of Romanians used exclusively mobile for shopping. Consumers now expect fast and convenient access to products and personalized offers, which poses new challenges for retailers.

Despite the numerous benefits, implementing new technologies is also associated with challenges. Retailers may encounter difficulties in adapting to new systems, which require appropriate staff training.

Studies show that around 60% of retail employees feel uncertain when using the latest technologies. In addition, ensuring data security and protecting consumer privacy is becoming crucial in digitalization.

About Exorigo Upos

Exorigo-Upos S.A. is a Polish technology company with an international presence, specializing in strategic IT consulting and digital transformation. The company provides applications, develops software and provides maintenance and support services. Exorigo-Upos executes complex projects that support business growth by selecting the most suitable ecosystems and technology services.

With a team of about 1,000 specialists, the company has been providing IT solutions for over 30 years. As an omnichannel partner for major players in the retail industry, it contributes to the harmonious integration of offline and online environments. At the same time, the company distinguishes itself as the largest service center for payment terminals in Poland, with an estimated market share of 40%.

Exorigo-Upos expands its operations through its own subsidiaries in countries such as Romania, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Australia, offering a wide range of services in three essential areas: omnichannel devices, software and technological ecosystems, IT services. The company provides advanced e-commerce solutions supporting businesses in digital transformation and implementing an omnichannel strategy.

